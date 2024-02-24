India and England would resume proceedings on Day 2 of the fourth Test match in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24. Akash Deep helped India grab early honours on the first day with a sensational three-wicket haul on debut before England fought right back with Joe Root scoring a hundred, one helped his team finish on 302/7. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of this series and the IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 (English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu commentary) and Colors Cineplex (Hindi commentary). Fans will also be able to watch the IND vs ENG live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Annoyed Rohit Sharma Comes Up With 'Idhar Kya' Reaction As Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel Waste a Review During IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2024 (Watch Video).

