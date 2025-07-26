Another day of intense action awaits fans as India and England resume proceedings on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is slated to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 4 on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels. Fans also have not one but two online viewing options as they can watch the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 live streaming on both the JioHotstar and SonyLIV apps and websites, but after purchasing subscriptions to the respective platforms. Fact Check: Is Image of KL Rahul Consoling 'Crying' Karun Nair Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 4 Live Streaming on JioHotstar

#TeamIndia’s pace spearhead #JaspritBumrah has been relentless, yet the team has been conceding runs. 👀 Will the Indian bowlers bounce back strong today? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 4 | SAT, 26th JUL, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Y5aN1N2Eo0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)