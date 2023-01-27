India will face New Zealand in the 1st T20I of a three-match series on Friday, January 27. The game will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of India vs New Zealand T20I series and they will provide live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. MS Dhoni Visits Indian Team Ahead of the 1st T20I Against New Zealand in Ranchi (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Details

#TeamIndia, after an excellent whitewash in the ODI series, is all set to dominate in the most dynamic format! 🎉 Will 🇮🇳 conquer this series again?😎 Tune-in to the Mastercard #INDvNZ T20I Series Today, 6:00 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/7t5qLJ1445 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 27, 2023

