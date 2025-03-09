Group a rivals India and New Zealand will face each other again in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, this time in the final match. The India vs New Zealand CT 2025 Final Match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 9. The official broadcast partners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the India vs New Zealand CT match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free of cost. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Key Areas That Will Affect Result of IND vs NZ Summit Clash.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗦! 👊 Are you ready for the FINAL SHOWDOWN? 🇮🇳 ⚔ 🇳🇿#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | TODAY, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/cVjLCRMcSa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

