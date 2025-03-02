In the final Group A match, India takes on New Zealand on March 2. The IND vs NZ CT Match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the India vs New Zealand CT match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of IND vs NZ CT 2025 on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free of cost. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai

