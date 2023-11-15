India will go head-to-head against New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. The IND vs NZ CWC 2023 semi-final match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can hence watch live telecasts of the India and New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match. IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Pray for India’s Victory in Semifinal Against New Zealand As Countdown to Big Game Begins

IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Following a dominant performance in the league stage, #TeamIndia prepares to seek redemption for their #CWC2019 defeat against a formidable New Zealand side! 👊🏻 Tune-in to the 1st Semi-Final #INDvNZ Today, 12 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #WorldCupOnSta pic.twitter.com/ndy6hzFXy2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2023

