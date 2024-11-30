After emphatically clinching the first Test at Perth, India will take on Prime Minister's XI in a tour match, a two-day Pink-Ball game starting November 30. The IND vs PM XI 2024 match will be held at Manuka Oval and begin at 9:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can find live viewing telecast options on Star Sports Network channels, who are official broadcast partners for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription. IND vs AUS PM XI Warm-Up Match 2024, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI for Two-Day Warm-Up Match at Manuka Oval.

India vs PM XI Warm-Up Match

📸 A celebration of camaraderie & cricket! #TeamIndia were hosted by the Hon. Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia at the Parliament House, Canberra! 🇮🇳🇦🇺 Up Next ⏩ 2-day warm-up match 🆚 Prime Minister's XI! 🏏 Watch #PMXIvINDOnStar 👉 30th NOV to 1st DEC | 9 AM… pic.twitter.com/4NTtf6HSD5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 29, 2024

