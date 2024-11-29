The India national cricket team will be back in action as they take on Australia Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up match from November 30. The IND vs AUS PM XI will be hosted. The much-awaited clash will begin at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). After the conclusion of the two-day warm-up clash, Team India will play the second Test of the five-match series against the host Australia cricket team in Adelaide. The Adelaide Test will be a pink-ball match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match Live Streaming: Is India's Practice Game Telecast Available Online Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Second Test?

Earlier in the opening Test of the five-match series against the Australia national cricket team, the Asian Giants secured a dominant 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Team India also became the first team to defeat Australia at the Optus Stadium. India's stand-in captain for the first Test, Jasprit Bumrah, was named Player of the Match for his eight wickets in the game.

After missing the opening Test in Perth, India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma has joined the squad and will be available for the two-day warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister XI and the remaining four Test matches against the host in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Canberra Weather Updates Live

Not the best news for the fans, as there are chances of rain interruption during the India vs Australia Prime Minister XI two-day warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. With the rain prediction on the cards, the overcast conditions will help pace bowlers to get some purchase from the pitch. 'Always Gotta Add Some Spice to It' Virat Kohli Has Fun Banter With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Over His Century in IND vs AUS Perth Test, Video Goes Viral.

Manuka Oval Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval in Canberra is generally a good batting surface. However, the bowlers also get some purchase from the pitch if they bowl in good areas. For spinners, there is less bite from the surface.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).