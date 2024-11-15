The India National Cricket Team is leading the series 2-1 and with the final match of the series remaining the South Africa National Cricket Team will give their all to not let the visitors take away the series. The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 4th T20I will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Sandton, South Africa on Friday, November 15. The IND vs SA 4th T20I will start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Colors Cineplex in Hindi commentary. JioCinema, the official OTT platform for Viacom18, holds the live streaming rights of the IND vs SA T20I Series 2024. Fans can watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

