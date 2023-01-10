India will face Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of the Series on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The IND vs SL 1st ODI match is all set to commence at 1.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters for India vs Sri Lanka ODI series and they will provide a live telecast of the game in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game, you can tune into the Disney+Hotstar website and app. Rohit Sharma Comforts Crying Fan in Assam Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI (Watch Video).

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI On Disney+Hotstar

Two titans clash again! Catch #India and #SriLanka battle it out in the 1st Mastercard #INDvSL ODI🔥 Tune-in to LIVE action, today, 12:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/botgp1iCEr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)