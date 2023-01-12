India will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI of the IND vs SL series on Thursday, January 12. the match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 1.30 pm. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series and will provide a live telecast of the match in India. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs Sri Lanka Live on Disney+Hotstar

Will #SriLanka be able to bounce back after the loss or will #TeamIndia seal the Mastercard #INDvSL series? Tune-in to LIVE action, today, 12:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/ODLYy2xKy0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 12, 2023

