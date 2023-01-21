After a dominating winning streak in the group stages of the ICC U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023, India U19 Women will start their campaign in the Super Six stage against Australia U19 Women. The India Women vs Australia Super Six match of the U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will be played on January 21 (Saturday) at the North-West University No. 1 Ground, Potchefstroom. The match will start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST. The India vs Australia Super Six stage match of U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will not be telecast live on TV in India. However, fans can still watch the match live online. Fans can watch the live streaming of India U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app or website. No Cricket at LA Olympics 2028! Jay Shah Likely To Head ICC’s New Olympic Committee; To Target Spot at 2032 Summer Games.

India U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Supe Six, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Big challenge for Team India! Can our Girls in Blue win today's cracker? Stream the match this evening, only on FanCode 👉https://t.co/qtUYouukcM #ShuruaatYaheenSe #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TFLaSMNKcb — FanCode (@FanCode) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)