The Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 is heating up big time with India taking on South Africa in the fifth match on Wednesday, May 7. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the IND-W vs SA-W match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 and it starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no IND-W vs SA-W live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND-W vs SA-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass (Rs 59) or a tour pass (Rs 79). IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women.

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

A Proteas challenge awaits as India look to bounce back and qualify for the Final 💪 Watch the titans clash today from 10 AM, LIVE only on FanCode 📱#SAvIND #ODISeries #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/n0EA9UQOVE — FanCode (@FanCode) May 7, 2025

