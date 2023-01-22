After defeat in the first game of Super Six against Australia U19 women, in a very important game, India U19 women will face Sri Lanka U19 women. The India vs Sri Lanka super six match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will be played on January 22 (Sunday) at The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The match will start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST. The India vs Sri Lanka Super Six stage match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will not be Live Telecasted on TV in India. However, fans can still watch the match online. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19, ICC U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app and website. India Suffer First Loss at ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Gets Thrashed By Seven Wickets Against Australia.

India U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Hello from Potchefstroom 👋 It's Match Day as #TeamIndia face Sri Lanka in their next fixture of the #U19T20WorldCup 👌 pic.twitter.com/QFlcWrvVH3 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 22, 2023

India U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women on FanCode

India, it's time to bring home our first @ICC Women's title! Back our Girls in Blue in the first ever #U19T20WorldCup Watch all matches LIVE, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/qaaEbpirZ8 Next generation of women's cricketers ki hogi Shuruaat Yaheen Se. pic.twitter.com/nj0EzZrt8K — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 15, 2023

