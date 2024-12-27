The India women's national cricket team is all set to go head-to-head against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the 3rd One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. The 3rd ODI between these two sides will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The IND-W vs WI-W match will begin at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, December 27. Viacom 18 is the official rights holder for the IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sports 18 Network TV channels. Fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website for live-streaming viewing options of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024. Harleen Deol Reacts After Scoring Maiden One-Day International Century in IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024, Says 'Was Thinking How Happy My Mom Would Be'.

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

