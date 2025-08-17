The India A Women's Cricket Team will be in action against the Australia A Women's Cricket Team in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, August 17. The IND-A W vs AUS-A W 3rd ODI match is set to be played at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The India A Women's Cricket Team has already won the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the IND-A W vs AUS-A W 3rd ODI match because there is no official television broadcast partner for the series. However, fans have an online viewing option as they can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch IND-A W vs AUS-A W 3rd ODI live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 19. IND-A W vs AUS-A W 2nd ODI 2025: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadhav and Tanuja Kanwer Lead India A to 50-over Series Win Over Australia A.

India A Women's Cricket Team Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

#IndiaA Women pulled off a stunning comeback to win the 2nd ODI against #AustraliaA at #Brisbane. 🏏Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav and Tanuja Kanwer scored half-centuries, while Alyssa Healy top-scored with 91 for Australia A. pic.twitter.com/A6IpSgtjI1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 15, 2025

