India Maharajas and World Giants are set for collision course in the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament on Friday, September 16. The match would be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/2HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi. Fans can also watch live streaming of the special match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a nominal fee.

