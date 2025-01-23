In the final ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 league match, India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in Group A on January 23. The India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 T20 WC match will be played at Bayuemas Oval, and commence at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to find online viewing options of India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform and also on BCCI.tv. Vaishnavi Sharma Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know All About India Women U19 Spinner Who Scalped a Five-Wicket Haul Including a Hat-Trick on Debut in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live

It's the final group stage matches of #U19WorldCup 2025 👊 Find out how you can watch the day's action here 📺 https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/1IK4vx5LPH — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2025

