India lock horns with Ireland in their second match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on January 25. The IND U19 vs IRE U19 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India and the IND U19 vs IRE U19 match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch India vs Ireland U19 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

IND U19 vs IRE U19 Live

#TeamIndia U19 captain #UdaySaharan talks about his journey, inspiration and his side's desire to defend their crown! Will the #BoysInBlue go all the way again? Tune-in to #INDU19vIREU19 25 JAN, Thursday, 1:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/nWez2qZCLG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 24, 2024

