Indian women's cricket team will lock horns with Australia women to kickstart their Commonwealth Games journey. The match will be played at Edgbaston, on July 29, 2022 and has a start time of 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) will telecast the match live in India. Prasar Bharati will provide online radio streaming on the clash.

