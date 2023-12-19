The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is here and once again, all 10 franchises will be involved in some intense bidding wars to sign their preferred players. The event is happening at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and it starts at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 SD/HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. JioCinema will provide free live streaming online of the IPL 2024 auction on the app and website. ‘Lucky To Be Alive...’ Rishabh Pant Looks Back at His Car Accident and Recovery As He Attends IPL 2024 Auction (Watch Video).

IPL 2024 Auction Live Telecast

Join us as @HarshalPatel23 shares insights into his journey, reveals his base price, and discusses his preparation for the upcoming season! 💪🏻 Tune-in to the #IPLAuctionOnStar TODAY, Coverage starts 12 PM Onwards, Bidding starts at 1 PM | LIVE on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/uPYRNZnFxp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 19, 2023

IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming

Which player is on your wishlist this #IPLAuction? 🔨 Catch the 10 teams battle it out as they aim to assemble🔝 notch squads ahead of #IPL2024 🏆 Watch #IPLAuctiononJioCinema LIVE on December 19!#IPLonJioCinema #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/MTtbpIKMaW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 12, 2023

