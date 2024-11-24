The highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction will take place today (November 24), where all ten franchises will look to build their squad for the next cycle. The IPL 2024 Auction will be held at Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah and commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights for the event and will live telecast the IPL 2025 Mega Auction on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD and HD channels, respectively. Viacom 18 holds the digital rights for IPL 2025 and will provide a live viewing option of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction on the JioCinema app and website for free live streaming. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: A Total of 1,574 Players To Go Under Hammer at Jeddah.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live

Bat AND Ball — these players have it all! 🏏 A rare combo to make a real difference in your team! 💥 Who’s going to break the bank at the auction? 💰 📺 Watch #IPLAuctionOnJioStar 👉 NOV 24th & 25th, 2:30 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioCinema! pic.twitter.com/Tevds8ZrmM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)