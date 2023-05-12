Ireland will be taking on Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI of a three-match series on Friday, May 12. The game will begin at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at County Ground, Chelmsford. Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of this series in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match. They however can still watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on ICC.TV in selected regions. South Africa Qualify for ODI World Cup 2023 After Rain Washes Out Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI.

IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI 2023 Live on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)