Islamabad United will lock horns with Karachi Kings for the next match in PSL 2024 on Thursday, March 7. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and it will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee of Rs 149. Lahore Qalandars Win Their First Match of PSL 2024; Reigning Champions Beat Islamabad United by 17 Runs To End Losing Streak.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

It's match day again!



Tomorrow, we face Karachi Kings with the spirit of resilience. Time to regroup, refocus and bounce back stronger than ever!



Together, we rise. 🙌#IUvKK #HBLPSL9 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/KckZm64wSG— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 6, 2024

