Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in the first match of a double-header in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Sunday, March 10. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Multan Sultans have been the most dominant side in PSL 2024 so far with six wins in eight matches. Islamabad United are third with four wins in nine matches. Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India will be able to watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kieron Pollard’s Bat Breaks As He Attempts To Hit Tayyab Abbas’ Delivery During Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)