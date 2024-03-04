Islamabad United will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi for the next match in PSL 2024 on Monday, March 4. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee of Rs 149. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Multan Sultans Retain Top Spot With 20-Run Win Over Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators at Second Place.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Game Day! 🏏



We're all set for the clash between Peshawar Zalmi and hosts Islamabad United 🏟️#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/yDdxjgrMrs— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2024

