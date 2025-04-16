Table Toppers Islamabad United will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 season. The IU vs MS PSL 2025 match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on Wednesday, April 16. The PSL 2025 match between Islamabad and Multan will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India and will have live telecast viewing options of the IU vs MS T20 match on Sony Sports TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India and will provide online viewing options for the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match on their app and website, for an INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website. ‘No Crowd at All’, Netizens Express Disappointment After Empty Stands at National Stadium Go Viral During KK vs MS PSL 2025 Match.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Match:

𝗠𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗦 🆚 𝗜𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 🗓️: Today: Wednesday, 16th April 2025. 🏟️: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Old rivals meet again! #SultanSupremacy | #HBLPSLX pic.twitter.com/Gchs81ueJ8 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)