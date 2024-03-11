Peshawar Zalmi progressed to the knockout stage of the competition level on points with Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators (11 points each). They could finish ahead of the Islamabad side – who already has completed their round-robin games if Peshawar Zalmi registers a win today. Karachi Kings are out of the competition with four wins from nine matches. Fans can expect major changes in both teams’ squads. The match will start at 09:30 PM IST on March 3rd. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the FanCode app. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

