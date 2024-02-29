Quetta Gladiators would aim to cut down their gap with league leaders Multan Sultans when they lock horns with Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 on Thursday, February 29. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee of Rs 149. Adorable! Mohammad Rizwan Brings His and Iftikhar Ahmed's Daughters to Presentation Ceremony After Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

Match Day again in Karachi! 🏟️ Quetta Gladiators go against the home side Karachi Kings, who will be looking to bounce back from last night's defeat 🏏#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/W5BHYaWA9D — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 29, 2024

