ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 has reached the final stages and some crucial matches awaits fans. Uganda are in form and are on the verge of making their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their next match against Kenya will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. The Kenya vs Uganda ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match has a start time of 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be live telecast in India but fans can get the live streaming of the match on the ICC TV app. Fans can download the ICC TV App, register, and watch the games live. The live streaming of the Kenya vs Uganda match will also be available on the FanCode app and website. Namibia Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With 58-Run Win Over Tanzania in Africa Region Qualifiers.

Kenya vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Africa Region Qualifier Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day - #ICCT20WCQ Game 5 - Today Uganda 🇺🇬 vs. Kenya 🇰🇪 vs. 3.30pm, Wanderers Beautiful morning weather in Windhoek. As you wait for our derby, do read our insightful preview. 👇🏽https://t.co/594zt1TZBL#CricketCranesInColour @PlasconUganda #Twaake pic.twitter.com/ODEiQ184fK — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 29, 2023

