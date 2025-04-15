Karachi Kings are set to host Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025. The KK vs LQ PSL 2025 match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, on Tuesday. The PSL 2025 match between Karachi and Lahore will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India and will have live telecast viewing options of the KK vs LQ T20 match on Sony Sports TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India and will provide online viewing options for the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match on their app and website, for an INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website. Lahore Qalandars Beat Quetta Gladiators By 79 Runs in PSL 2025; Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Rishad Hossain Shine as Two-Time Champions Register First Win.

KK vs LQ PSL 2025 Match:

