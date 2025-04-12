Match 3 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Karachi Kings led by David Warner, will clash against Multan Sultans captained by Mohammad Rizwan on April 12. The KK vs MS PSL 2025 match will be played National Stadium in Karachi, which will host a match for the first time this season, and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India, and will have live telecast viewing options of KK vs MS T20 match on Sony Ten 1 and SD & HD, and Sony Ten 3 Hindi TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India, and will provide online viewing options for PSL 2025 on their app and website, for INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option of PSL 2025 on their website. PSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Live

🚨 HBLPSL X BROADCASTERS 🚨 Catch all the action LIVE on A Sports & PTV Sports — with Urdu and English feeds alternating. Stream online in Pakistan via Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, MYCO, and Begin (powered by Walee Technologies). Read more: https://t.co/s2Q7ELqLnA #ApnaXHai l… pic.twitter.com/QNKcgWzrH5 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 8, 2025

