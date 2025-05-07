Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings in match 57 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. KKR Promotes Women Empowerment Through 'Shahoshi Rani' Initiative; Co-Owner Juhi Chawla and Cricketers Wear Special Training Kits, Have Interactive Sessions With Participants (Watch Video).

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

#KKR's do-or-die vs #CSK's shot at redemption! 💥 𝔸𝕓 𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕖 𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕣𝕦... Chennai may lead the H2H, but Kolkata stunned them with their lowest-ever total at Chepauk! On 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟰 of the #IPLRace2Playoffs, will the Knights edge closer to qualification? 🔥… pic.twitter.com/gOlVymdOuP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2025

