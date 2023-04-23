Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between KKR and CSK will be telecast live with commentary in several languages on the Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Spin bowling is an art, and these ✌️ are the artists 🌟🌟 Watch Sunil Narine & Ravindra Jadeja bamboozle batters in #KKRvCSK tonight, LIVE & FREE with #IPLonJioCinema!#TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/xCOH1zREd0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 23, 2023

