Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday, March 15. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this mouth-watering contest between two star-studded teams, starting at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5/HD will provide live telecast of the match for fans in India. Also, those who want to watch the live streaming of this match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the Fancode app and website. Fastest Century in PSL History: Usman Khan Breaks Rilee Rossouw’s Record, Scores Hundred off 36 Balls During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Live

