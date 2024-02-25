Lahore Qalandars haven't won a single game yet, after losing all their previous four matches, desperate for a win. Peshawar Zalmi also has just one win under their belt and will be looking to gain some momentum in the season before missing out on the knock-out phase. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM IST on February 25. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the FanCode app. Superman! Kieron Pollard Takes Leaping One-Handed Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Jahandad Khan During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

PSL 2024 Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

