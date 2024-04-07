With two wins from three matches, Lucknow Super Giants stand fourth in the IPL 2024. The Gujarat Titans on the other hand have two wins from four matches and due to a poor run rate stand seventh in the league. The LSG side Is yet to register a win over Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at the Ekana stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch LSG vs GT IPL 2024 live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of LSG vs GT is also available on the JioCinema App and website. RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Captures Stunning Landscape of Lightning at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Team Shares Viral Picture.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live

