Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Chennai Super Kings in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. The game will take place in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network channels in several commentary languages. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the LSG vs CSK match.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

