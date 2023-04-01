Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals in match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of this match. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of this fixture, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Will You Get Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023? Here’s All You Need to Know.

LSG vs DC Live Streaming Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Telecast

Who will trump in the battle of captains? KL Rahul or Warner?" Just one of the questions @mohammadkaif87 asks that’s on everyone’s mind! Tune-in to #LSGvDC on #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network #ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/3NYP0HCkyz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 1, 2023

