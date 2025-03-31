Mumbai Indians are set to go up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 12 of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31. The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the MI vs KKR live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website and watch MI vs KKR live streaming but after having a subscription. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

A blockbuster showdown awaits in Mumbai... 🔥 With KKR winning 5 of their last 6 encounters against MI, what do you think the outcome will be tonight? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvKKR | MON, 31st MAR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/I9Lws07gST — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2025

