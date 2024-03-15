Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns in what promises to be a blockbuster eliminator in WPL 2024 on March 15. The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of WPL 2024 and the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminator live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1, Sports 18 1 HD, Sports 18 2 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels. Fans who want to watch MI-W vs RCB-W live streaming online can do so on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2024: ‘Niklo-Jaldi Niklo’, Ellyse Perry’s Hilarious Gesture in Hindi Goes Viral (Watch Video).

MI-W vs RCB-W

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)