Seattle Orcas would open their MLC 2023 campaign against Washington Freedom on July 15. The match would be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium and it starts at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 bagged the media rights of MLC 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD channels. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match for free, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Adam Zampa Wears Jersey No 420 for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023, Fans React.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

