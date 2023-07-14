The Major League Cricket 2023 is set to kick start with Texas Super Kings taking on Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium, USA. The match is slated to start at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 has bagged the media rights of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest for free on the JioCinema app and website. MLC 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Major League Cricket T20 Franchises For Inaugural Edition.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live

At the stroke of dawn 🌅 in 🇮🇳, beckons the dawn of a T20 extravaganza in the 🇺🇸! Texas Super Kings take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders to kick off the inaugural edition of #MajorLeagueCricket 🏏 Catch the action LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 #MLConJioCinema #MLConSports18 pic.twitter.com/C4GKVeMKIF — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 13, 2023

