Both Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings would be looking to start the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Season with a win. The two teams have previously clashed in 11 matches, with Karachi Kings holding a slight advantage, winning 6 matches, while Multan Sultans secured 5 victories. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on February 18. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy QMultan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live streaming on the FanCode app. ‘Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi Number 804’ Spectators Raise Slogans In Favour of Jailed Imran Khan During PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

🎟️ 𝗠𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗩𝗦 𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗜 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 🗓️ Today: Sunday, 18 February 2024. 📍 The Sultans Fort.#HBLPSL9 | #SultanSupremacy pic.twitter.com/9XPnX041Mj — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 18, 2024

PSL Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

