Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the ninth match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi which will be played at the Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a reputation for high-scoring encounters but we haven't seen such encounters. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, February 23. Sadly there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the Fancode app. Sherfane Rutherford Manages To Hold On To Catch Despite Colliding With Saud Shakeel During Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

