Multan Sultans square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 qualifier on March 14. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and it will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The winner of this match will directly enter the final of PSL 2024 with the loser getting another shot in Eliminator. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India will nonetheless be able to watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after buying a pass. 'One Minute' Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Interrupts David Willey’s Conversation With PSL 2024 Commentators For Some Urgent Discussion With England Pacer, Video Goes Viral!

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

