Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the MI vs RCB match in India. Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat to Fan in Wankhede Stadium Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

Giants of the game @mipaltan & @RCBTweets will collide head-on! Who among @ImRo45 & @imVkohli will emerge with bragging rights in this greatest rivalry? Tune-in to #MIvRCB at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/9uVfBAnccz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

