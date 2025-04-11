The Namibia women's national cricket team is taking on the Uganda women's national cricket team in the third T20I of a six-match series, in Windhoek on April 11. The Namibia women vs Uganda women 3rd T20I is being played at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek and it started at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there isn't any official broadcast partner of the Namibia women vs Uganda women T20I series in India and fans hence will not be able to watch NAM-W vs UGA-W 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming. Fans however have an online viewing option as they can watch Namibia women vs Uganda women live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass for the same. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

