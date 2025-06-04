The Netherlands national cricket team are locking horns with the Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match number 75. The NEP vs NED ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, Scotland, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 4. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the NEP vs NED ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the Nepal national cricket team vs Netherlands national cricket team match live streaming viewing options, which will need a match pass worth 19 INR. Netherlands cricket team have won the toss and elected to bat first. Hong Kong Beat Japan by 19 Runs in Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025: Kary Chan's All-Round Show Helps HK-W Take Top-Spot in Standings.

NED vs NEP ICC CWC League 2

🛡️ 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚: 𝙊𝙉 🚨 🇳🇵#Rhinos take on the Dutch in the next chapter of the quest! ⚔️#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/yoVcRAHLLi — CAN (@CricketNep) June 4, 2025

