Nepal will take on Oman in a match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier finals on November 2. The match is set to start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch Nepal vs Oman live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘Bazball’ Now Officially Included in Dictionary! Collins’ Dictionary Adds Popular Term To Describe English Test Cricket’s ‘Highly Aggressive’ Batting Approach Under Brendon McCullum.

Nepal vs Oman

🏏The Battle Rages On! ⚡ The stakes are high ahead of these final group games at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final Asia! Purchase your tickets digitally through the IME PAY app here:https://t.co/JiFmkajIwj#ICCT20Q | #weCAN | #OneBallBattles | #MissionWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5xcXeMCRrz — CAN (@CricketNep) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)